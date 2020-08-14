Other States

Devendra Fadnavis may play a special role in Bihar polls

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set off a flurry of speculation over a special role in the BJP’s Bihar campaign after he participated in a State committee meeting via video link from Mumbai.

Sources say Bihar BJP leaders have been instructed to keep Mr. Fadnavis in the loop with regard to any political developments in the State, a clear signal that he is likely to be appointed to a ‘co-Prabhari’ (in charge) position. “We have also been instructed to ask him to attend every important meeting with regard to the preparations for Bihar polls,” said a source.

Mr. Fadnavis’s involvement is being seen in the context of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, and the tug of war between the Maharashtra and Bihar governments over the investigation in the case. The BJP has accused the Maharashtra government of obstructing a fair probe into the matter.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 10:09:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/devendra-fadnavis-may-play-a-special-role-in-bihar-polls/article32358707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story