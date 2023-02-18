ADVERTISEMENT

Devender Singh case | NIA seizes three vehicles used for terror activities in J&K

February 18, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Jammu

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, three pistols and a cache of ammunition and explosives.

PTI

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA). File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has seized three private vehicles in a case related to terror activities of former Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Devender Singh who was arrested in 2020.

These vehicles were used by the accused persons for "furtherance of terror activities in the Kashmir Valley", a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Singh, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police, was arrested on January 11, 2020, along with self-styled commander of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Naveed Babu, Rafi Ahmad Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir when their car was intercepted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police near Qazigund.

The NIA took over the case on January 17, 2020 and subsequently filed a 3,064-page charge sheet under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code against Singh and five others. The agency gave a detailed description of Singh's involvement in providing shelter to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Besides Singh, who was dismissed from service on May 20, 2021, others named in the charge sheet are Babu, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Rather, Mir and businessman Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a former president of the Line of Control Traders Association.

The NIA spokesperson said the agency seized the three cars on Wednesday under Section 25 (1) of the UAPA.

"These vehicles were used by accused persons for the furtherance of terror activities in Kashmir Valley.

"Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son (Naveed Babu), and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Wani were used for terror activities in Kashmir Valley," the spokesperson said.

