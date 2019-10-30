Development planning should be resilient: Naveen

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has stressed the need for integrating the principle of resilience in every area of development planning and recovery process to achieve a substantial reduction in the economic losses during natural disasters.

“In the coming years, the disaster management efforts of the State will be to build resilience at all levels with focus on disaster resilient public infrastructure and services, disaster resilient housing for all and resilient livelihood and sustainable environment practices to reduce the risk of future disasters,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Mr. Patnaik was speaking at a meeting organised by the Odisha Disaster Management Authority to observe Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day of Disaster Reduction here on Tuesday.

The State government has been observing Disaster Preparedness Day on October 29 every year. It was on this day in 1999 that a super cyclone had hit the State’s coast killing more than 10,000 people.