HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Development of century-old Dimapur railway station hindered by land encroachments: NFR GM Srivastava

Northeast Frontier Railway GM also informed that Nagaland's capital Kohima will be connected with railways by 2026 as it is an ambitious plan of the Centre to connect all the capitals of northeastern States with railways.

September 23, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Dimapur

PTI

“The work to develop the century-old Dimapur railway station in Nagaland into a world-class station is being delayed due to land encroachment issues,” a top official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

“Any kind of development requires space but due to encroachment of Railway land in Dimapur execution could not be carried out on time,” NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava told reporters on September 22.

"The Centre has already sanctioned ₹280 crore for the development of Dimapur railway station into a world-class station but the execution is being delayed due to land encroachment issues," Mr. Srivastava said.

He appealed to all to cooperate with the Railway authority so that development could take place without any hindrance. He said the railways had apprised the Nagaland government of land encroachment issue.

“The effort of the State government is positive as it has constituted a high power committee to study the matter and submit its report,” he said.

He also informed that Nagaland's capital Kohima will be connected with railways by 2026 as it is an ambitious plan of the Centre to connect all the capitals of northeastern States with railways.

NFR, DRM Lumding, Prem Ranjan Kumar said first encroachers have to be identified after proper verification of documents only then the eviction plan can be done with assistance from the government.

He said that the railways have their own clear-cut map for evicting the illegal settlers but they need the State government’s assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the century-old Dimapur Railway Station on August 6.

It is among the 508 stations across the country that will be modernised under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' while 56 railway stations are in the northeast.

Related Topics

Nagaland / indian railways / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.