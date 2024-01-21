Development in Haryana has come to a halt under BJP regime: Congress

January 21, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Congress leaders on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party regime, blaming the government for bringing the development in the State to a halt.

At Kurukshetra, addressing a workers’ conference, State Congress president Udaibhan said there is tremendous anger among the people towards the BJP-JJP government due to its anti-people policies. “This government wants to divide people and spread hatred among themselves,” he alleged.

He said the party is ready for upcoming parliamentary and Assembly elections and would soon form booth-level committees of 21 to 31 people each. “Through the ongoing ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign, we are already taking the failures and unkept promises of the BJP-JJP government, and the pro-people policies and agenda of the Congress to every home across the State,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there has been negligible progress in the State in the past nine years of the BJP-led governments. “Haryana, which was number one on every indicator of development, is today counted among the top States in terms of unemployment, inflation, law and order and insult to sports players,” he said.

“The State is facing record unemployment and this government is taking commission from the youth of Haryana by forming an employment corporation. By bringing Employment Corporation and Agneepath Yojana, permanent jobs are being converted into temporary employment,” he alleged.

Mr. Hooda appealed to the workers and the people of Haryana to oust the BJP-JJP government in the coming elections and vote for the Congress party instead.

The former Chief Minister said the area of northern Haryana grows crops like paddy, potato, sunflower, and sugarcane but the farmers are not getting the right price. “BJP had promised to double the income of the farmers by 2022 but the income did not double, instead the input costs have doubled,” he said.