Development has come to standstill in Haryana under the BJP-JJP regime: Congress

February 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Haryana Government is exploiting the youth power of the State through contract systems like ‘Kaushal Nigam’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Hindu Bureau

Former CM of Haryana Bhupinder SinghHooda and Congress State President Uday Bhan at Haryana State level representative conference of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), in Gurugram, Feb. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday hit out at the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-led government, saying that development has come to a standstill even as the State has been pushed into a debt trap.

Mr. Hooda was addressing the State-level representatives’ conference of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held in Gurugram.

“Congress fulfils each and every promise it makes. This is the reason why, before 2014, during the Congress tenure, Haryana was on top in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation and development. But the BJP-JJP government has made Haryana number one in unemployment, corruption, crime and inflation. Today, the situation in the State has become such that there are no teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, or employees in government offices,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said that during the Congress regime, innumerable works had been carried out in Haryana, which ranged from metro lines to the laying of new railway lines, building several universities, setting up thermal plants, medical colleges, etc. “Despite this, the State had a debt of ₹60,000 crore from the formation of Haryana in 1966 till the end of the Congress’ term in office in 2014… No development work has been done in the State in the last eight years. Despite this, the State has a debt of more than ₹4 lakh crore. The BJP-JJP worked to drown Haryana in debt,” he said.

The Congress leader said no section of the State, including farmers, labourers, employees, shopkeepers, traders, or even the youth, were satisfied with the BJP-JJP government. “The government is exploiting the youth power of the State through contract systems like ‘Kaushal Nigam’. After the formation of the Congress government, the skill corporation will be abolished and youth will be given permanent jobs,” he said.

