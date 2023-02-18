ADVERTISEMENT

Development has come to a standstill under Congress government: Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap

February 18, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Shimla

"The present Congress government took a loan to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in December 2022, ₹1,500 crore in January and now ₹2,000 crore in February... at this pace, Himachal is surely going to become Sri Lanka," the BJP leader said.

Suresh Kumar Kashyap.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is increasing the State's debts and it could go the Sri Lanka way if the trend continues, State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap alleged on February 18.

Development has come to a standstill and the government has not released the last instalment of the MLA fund, he told media persons, adding that the fund sent to the Deputy Commissioner's office for public works has been stopped.

"The present Congress government took a loan to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in December 2022, ₹1,500 crore in January and now ₹2,000 crore in February... at this pace, Himachal is surely going to become Sri Lanka," the BJP leader said. He claimed the government is going to impose a cess on water.

Support our reporting.
"New rates for the sale of scrap have been fixed in the State and crusher unions have also been formed and the BJP would reveal the information in this regard soon," he claimed.

He said that the people want to know when will the Congress fulfil the "10 guarantees" it gave to the people during the Assembly polls.

“He said that the cement industries in Himachal have been closed for two months and the State government has failed to end the deadlock. The government should take concrete steps to solve this matter,” the BJP leader said.

He also hit out at the Congress government for closing over 620 government institutions – schools, community and primary health centres and revenue, PWD, IP and other offices - opened during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

“The BJP is opposing the move at the Mandal level and the protest would be intensified in the coming days,” he said.

