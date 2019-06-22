Detention of farmer sparks row in Council

The arrest of a farmer protesting against the government’s failure to implement the loan waiver scheme rocked the proceedings of the Upper House on Friday. Ashok Manwar, a farmer from Jamrumbh Jahagir in Washim district was detained by security personnel when he tried to enter the Assembly, demanding the full amount promised by none other than Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in October 2017.

The arrest caused a ruckus in the Council with the Opposition demanding suspension of the police officers. Chairman Ram Raje Nimbalkar ordered Mr. Manwar’s immediate release and directed the State government to suspend the police officers who had detained him. Leader of the Opposition Dhananjay Munde said instead of addressing his grievance, the government had arrested the distressed farmer. “This is how the BJP government works, it is acting against helpless farmers,” he said.

As part of the loan waiver scheme, Mr. Manwar was promised ₹1.4 lakh grant but got only ₹77,437 in his account last year. He said he only wanted to ask when he would get the rest of the money. “My certificate had clearly promised ₹1.40 lakh but all I received was ₹77,437. I met the Collector of Washim and other officers but all in vain. Now, no bank is willing to extend credit to me because my formalities are incomplete,” he said after his release.

Chief Minister Fadnavis had handed over a certificate to Mr. Manwar on October 17, 2017. He was among a dozen other farmers invited for the event on the day of the launch of the scheme. “I do not even know what my crime was for being detained for over three hours. All I wanted to know was when I would get my remaining money but instead they (the police) did not even speak to me. Is this how the Government deals with distressed farmers? Instead the Government could take action those responsible for not clearing my loan,” he said. Earlier, during the debate, Mr Munde alleged that even two years after the scheme was announced thousands of farmers have yet not received the benefits of the loan waiver scheme.