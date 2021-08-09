Detained Trinamool workers get bail in Tripura

Abhishek Banerjee sits in a police station for the entire day

A court in Tripura on Sunday granted bail to 14 leaders and activists, including three youth functionaries from West Bengal, who were arrested for violating pandemic-related night curfew imposed under the Disaster Management Act.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who arrived here on Sunday morning, spent the whole day at the Khowai Police Station in Khowai district to demand the release of arrested workers. He was accompanied by MP Dola Sen, West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

Two of three youth leaders from Bengal, Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta, had sustained injuries due from the stone pelting of their vehicle at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Saturday. The TMC blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident, an accusation which the saffron party rejected.

Mr. Banerjee’s presence, accompanying leaders from West Bengal and Tripura, triggered another phase of political tension in Khowai. Protestors, without carrying any political signs, flaunted black flags and shouted “go back”. They surrounded the local police station and court complex.

Paramilitary contingents of the Tripura State Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force were deployed in strength in Khowai to maintain peace.

Mr. Banerjee had heated exchanges with senior police officers at the police station. He repeatedly argued that the detention of party activists was unlawful and made at the behest of the ruling BJP.

After 14 TMC workers were taken to the court in Khowai, not far from the police station, the vehicles of State TMC leaders, including former MLA Subal Bhowmik who recently joined the TMC, and an advocate, were vandalised with sticks and stones near the court complex.

Mr. Bhowmik received injuries in his arm. The BJP distanced itself from the incidents.

Mr. Banerjee cancelled his scheduled press conference here as his return from Khowai was delayed due to the court proceedings for securing bail. He, other leaders, and three youth activists from West Bengal, returned to Kolkata on a special flight in the night.

In Khowai, the TMC national general secretary announced he would frequently visit Tripura to ensure the ouster of the BJP in the State’s Assembly elections, due in 2023.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted that a “group” was hatching a conspiracy to disturb ongoing development activities and peace prevailing in the State to achieve political mileage. “The people of Tripura will resist all conspiracies,” he said.