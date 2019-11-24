Detained Bangladeshi immigrants brought to Kolkata

A few hours after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned to her country, arrived another Hasina, in her middle years, with 58 others. They are all “stateless” and “persona non grata”, two phrases used by the police to describe Ms. Hasina and her compatriots.

They are all “Bangladeshi citizens”, said the officials escorting the group of 59 from Bengaluru to Howrah Railway Station, a journey of about 36 hours.

Ms. Hasina did not deny that she was from the neighbouring country, and had been living for many years in Bengaluru, working as a rag picker. “I am from Bagherhat in Khulna,” said Ms. Hasina, surrounded by at least 20 women and about a dozen children, a few as young as three, mostly from Bagherhat. “We were working in Bangalore for four years and used to earn about [₹] four to five thousand a month,” she said. Another woman, in her twenties, said: “[We] even have Aadhar card.” Karnataka Police was in a quandary with the group, which is the largest in recent years to be brought to Bengal from southern India.

‘Awaiting orders’

“We do not know what to do with them. We are awaiting orders,” said Guruprasad, the Sub-Inspector leading a team of 28 Karnataka Police personnel late on Saturday. Later, the children and women were shifted to a hotel in the Howrah district, monitored by the Railway Police under the State Police. The group, whose citizenship is yet to be ascertained, acknowledged that the Karnataka Police had treated them “very well”.

“They gave us good food, tea, plus snacks,” said Komal Mistry, the only Hindu among the 58 Muslims. Mr. Mistry, also in his 60s, had a story. His family, wife, son, daughter-in-law and brothers were all settled in either Nadia or North 24 Paraganas district of south Bengal. “But I stayed in Bangladesh, as I decided not to leave my father’s land,” he said, sobbing. He had been working as a waste seggregator for four years in Bengaluru, and his son did not come to his rescue fearing his own arrest, Mr. Mistry, a member of Matua sect, said. “We were arrested about a month back and kept in a police station in Bangalore,” he added.

‘Pushback’ begun

A senior official of the Railway Police said they were “awaiting orders” to deal with the situation. The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has not been intimated by the State or Central government. Civil rights activists, however, claimed that the “process of ‘pushback’ has already begun” on Sunday. Why the government is transferring alleged immigrants to Bengal remains a question — two other batches reportedly arrived before this one.