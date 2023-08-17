Detailed Project Report for Odisha’s first metro rail project submitted

August 17, 2023 01:03 am | Updated August 16, 2023 11:20 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha’s first metro rail project, proposed recently, took another step forward after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 26 km-long first phase of the mass transit system with 20 stations.

After conducting the traffic and topographic surveys, geo-technical investigation, and environmental and social impact assessments, the DMRC completed the preparation of the DPR and submitted it to the State Chief Secretary on Wednesday.

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), constituted to execute the project, held a meeting here. The BMRCL was notified on August 3, 2023. Its CEO and General Manager (Administration) have been appointed.

According to DPR, Phase 1 of the BMRCL will connect Biju Patnaik Airport, Capital Hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapujinagar, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Ram Mandir Square, Vanivihar, Acharya Vihar Square, Jaydev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana Square, Patia Square, KIIT Square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan Zooligical Pak, Phulapokhari, and Trisulia Square, Cuttack.

On the occasion of the State’s Foundation Day on April 1, 2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the metro rail project connecting Bhubaneswar Airport with Trishulia in Cuttack, which would be subsequently extended to cover Khordha, Puri, and other areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city.

Rapid urbanisation in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has transformed the twin cities into one urban centre. People shuttle between them for work and business. Students make up significant numbers of commuters due to the presence of many of educational institutions. On weekdays, city buses are typically packed with commuters, who are sometimes forced to pay exorbitant fares to hire autorickshaws and cabs to reach their destinations.

Odisha has been planning for a long time to create one urban conglomerate by assimilating urban areas, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, and Jatani. Sources in the government said the metro rail project could be one of the steps in this direction.

