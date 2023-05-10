ADVERTISEMENT

Destabilised Pakistan dangerous for all countries: Farooq Abdullah

May 10, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah said the internal situation in Pakistan was "very dangerous" and its economic condition was also very bad

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Farooq Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A destabilised Pakistan is dangerous for all countries, including India, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said in Srinagar on May 10.

The remarks of the former union minister came a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case.

"A destabilised Pakistan is dangerous for all countries including our own country. We want a stronger and a democratic Pakistan where democracy flourishes, which will also improve its relations with India," Mr. Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC) told reporters.

Mr. Abdullah said the internal situation in Pakistan was "very dangerous" and its economic condition was also very bad.

"Heavy floods hit the region last year, and many areas are still impacted by that. The people there are still suffering. In such circumstances, the situation turning like this is more dangerous," he said.

The three-time chief minister of J&K said while the situation in the neighbouring country was dangerous, it had a history of such events.

"If you look at Pakistan's history, since independence, the first PM was assassinated, then [Zulfiqar Ali] Bhutto was hanged, then his daughter Benazir Bhutto fell to bullets. Now, Imran Khan is the fourth former PM, who has been now jailed. I hope to God that his life is saved," he added.

