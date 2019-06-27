Despite summons Tanushree Dutta did not appear, says Maharashtra women’s commission chief

Actor Tanushree Dutta never appeared in person before the Maharashtra State Commission for Women despite being summoned to furnish more information on her allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar and others, MSCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Wednesday.

“We received a complaint from Tanushree Dutta [against actor Nana Patekar and others]. But she never appeared in person. We could not even figure who [a third person] had sent this complaint to us. Yet, we immediately took cognizance of the matter and promptly issued notices to the people related to the case,” said Ms. Rahatkar, at a press conference here.

Ms. Rahatkar, who is also national president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha, further said that the MSCW had then repeatedly requested Ms. Dutta to appear before the commission to shed more light on the matter, but she neither presented herself till date nor communicated with the MSCW on the issue.

The MSCW, in October last year, had issued notices to actor Nana Patekar, his associate Rakesh Sarang, and choreographer Ganesh Acharya among others on the basis of allegations of sexual harassment in a 2008 case levelled at them by Ms. Dutta.

“While we received replies from the others to whom we sent notices, Ms. Dutta, as complainant, was also required to give full information about her complaint, which has not happened so far,” Ms. Rahatkar said.

Ms. Dutta’s allegations against Mr. Patekar in October 2018 had sparked a nationwide #MeToo movement on social media.

Earlier this month, in a setback to Ms. Dutta, the Mumbai police had filed a closure report on the FIR registered by her against Mr. Patekar and three others, saying they had not found any conclusive evidence against any of the accused.

Appeared many times: Dutta

Responding to the statement Ms. Dutta, in a written response to The Hindu, said, “Another false and malicious news designed to try to put doubts on my credibility perhaps. We already appeared before the women’s commission not once but several times. My advocate Nitin Satpute will confirm that for me. Besides why do u want me to appear before you over and over again when the copy of FIR and all of our documents are already submitted as per your requests. How many times did Nana Patekar or any of the other accused appear before the womens commission?? Too much trouble to put them through??” she asked.

She said this was “Another bogus institution to make victims and survivors run around their offices hoping for some retribution. First the police and now the Womens commission; Total waste of my time putting a complaint to both. It was probably a trap set well in advance to use the law, procedure and institution to silence me when everything else failed.”