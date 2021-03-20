Desperate Odisha tribe wants to move to Chhattisgarh

20 March 2021 19:34 IST

Neglect, lack of basic amenities including roads, electricity spark collective decision

Protesting the lack of basic amenities, the Chuktia Bhunjia, a particularly vulnerable tribal group from the Sunabeda plateau of Odisha’s Nuapada district, has threatened to relinquish its nativity and become part of Chhattisgarh.

At a time when the Naveen Patnaik government faces widespread criticism, with neighbouring States staking claim over parts of Odisha, the Chuktia Bhunjia’s outburst has put the government in an embarrassing spot.

“Sunabeda has been declared as a wildlife sanctuary. The way we have been treated for decades, we think the government considers us animals,” said a disappointed Bijay Jhakkar, a Chuktia Bhunjia tribal leader.

Advertising

Advertising

Widespread support

Sunabeda panchayat sarpanch Tilsingh Jhakkar said a series of meetings had been convened to elicit the community’s view on relinquishing Odisha nativity and the residents of Sunabeda had overwhelmingly supported the move.

The tribal group had come in contact with Bindranawagarh MLA Damru Dhar Pujari from Gariaband district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and requested him to facilitate a shift from Odisha.

Similarly, three families belonging to the Paharia community in Sunabeda have shifted to Chhattisgarh to get the benefit of tribal status. Paharias, who come under the Other Backward Classes in Odisha, are treated as tribals in Chhattisgarh.

The community, which has been demanding tribal status for several decades, has threatened to cross over to Chhattisgarh en masse to access benefits as tribals.

Roads to nowhere

Eight roads were taken up under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at in the Sunabeda area, home to around 10,000 people, mostly tribals. However, all these roads are lying incomplete for about a decade.

Three years ago, a 23-member team from the area had camped in Bhubaneswar to meet Chief Minister Patnaik demanding power connections and an all-weather road to their habitations. But to little avail.

There are two panchayats — Soseng and Sunabeda — situated inside the Sunabeda Sanctuary. Perched at a height of 3,500 ft above sea level, most villages and hamlets are yet to get power and road connectivity. This forces the forest dwellers to walk long distances to catch buses at Barkote in the foothills.

“In Chhattisgarh, there are blacktop roads inside sanctuaries. Many Sunabeda residents had to walk down 23-km-distance in serpentine roads facing threat of wildlife to catch a bus at Barkote, a place at the foothill of Sunabeda. Odisha government has to give proper explanation for stalling development in Sunabeda,” Mr. Jhakkar said.

“All infrastructure development works have come to standstill due to objections of the Forest Department,” he added.

Sunabeda’s residents were so desperate to get roads that they had volunteered to protect the road building teams despite warnings issued by the CPI (Maoist). They had even fought with Left wing extremists for connectivity.