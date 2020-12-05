Desist from commenting on Congress brass: Maharashtra Minister to allies

State Congress working president and Women and Child Minister Yashomati Thakur’s remarks came a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s reported comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A Maharashtra Congress leader on Saturday said constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation should stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a “stable” government in the State.

State Congress working president and Women and Child Minister Yashomati Thakur’s remarks came a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s reported comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Everybody should follow the basic rules of coalition. Being a working president of MPCC, I must appeal to colleagues of MVA that if you want stable government in Maharashtra then stop commenting on leadership of Congress (sic),” Ms. Thakur tweeted.

“Our leadership is very strong and stable. Formation of MVA is a result of our strong belief in democratic values,” she added.

The Sena, the NCP and the Congress are partners in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. They had joined hands after the Assembly elections held last year. In an interview given to a Marathi daily, Mr. Pawar had reportedly said Rahul Gandhi appeared to lack consistency.

“There are some questions here....There seems to be less consistency,” he had said.