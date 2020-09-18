Designer Sharbari Datta found dead in Kolkata

Well-known fashion designer Sharbari Datta was found dead at her residence in Kolkata on Friday morning under mysterious circumstances. She was 63.
The body was discovered in her bathroom, and according to some reports, there were small traces of blood in her face and ankles. A case of unnatural death was registered and the post mortem was conducted at a State run hospital. Preliminary reports suggested that the death had occurred at least 36 hours ago.
Family members including Ms Datta’s son, who is also a designer, however, ruled out any foul play.
Ms. Datta was one of prominent names in Kolkata's fashion scene. The designer carved out a new path for herself by reviving ethnic designs in men’s clothing in the country.
“I had understood long ago that men like to dress... the west has enslaved us to notions of masculine dress codes which, we forget, have only a short history, dating after the Industrial Revolution,” Ms Datta had said.
The designer’s clientele included not only actors from Bengali and Hindi film industry but also former cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and sportspersons Leander Paes, and Bhaichung Bhutiya among others. Her brand ‘Shunya Sharbari Datta’, is one of the most well-known fashion brands in India.
