Dera follower murder case: Punjab Police arrest mastermind

June 12, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Chandigarh

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10, 2022.

PTI

A close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and the mastermind in the murder case of a Dera follower in Faridkot district in 2022 has been arrested | File photo of Dera Sacha Sauda | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and the mastermind in the murder case of a Dera follower in Faridkot district in 2022 has been arrested, the Punjab Police said on Monday.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said the gangster identified as Harpreet Singh has been arrested by the anti-gangster task force.

“In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has arrested Gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive Gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh Murder Case of Kotkapura. On November 10, 2022, Six Gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh,” Mr. Yadav said in a tweet.

Canada-based gangster Brar had then claimed responsibility for the killing in a purported social media post.

Brar is also the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May last year.

