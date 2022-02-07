Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough to meet family

He is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since 2017 after being convicted in rape and murder cases

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday granted furlough for 21 days to meet his family members in Gurugram. He is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since 2017 after being convicted in rape and murder cases.

He has a large number of followers in Punjab, which is going to the polls on February 20.

Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Pankaj Yadav told The Hindu that the Dera chief was granted the furlough from February 7-27 to meet his family members residing in Gurugram. One of the conditions of the furlough is that he should not leave the place in any manner and surrender at district jail, Sunaria, on February 27.

The Dera chief had applied for furlough before Rohtak Jail Superintendent who forwarded it to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner with his recommendations. Later, DC Gurugram and Police Commissioner sent their recommendations to Rohtak Divisional Commissioner who granted him the furlough.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court last October sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh. In 2017, the Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping his two disciples.