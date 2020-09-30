Deputy Collector in Odisha held for assaulting wife

BHUBANESWAR

Deputy Collector of Boudh district in Odisha, Sarat Bag, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assaulting his wife.

Based on a complaint by his wife Dalia Debnath, Mr. Bag, a senior officer of the Odisha Administrative Service, was arrested by the Jharsuguda district police.

Both the husband and wife have history of marital discord. The complainant had alleged that she followed her husband upon finding him with another woman in Jharsuguda on September 26. Another two persons, including her brother-in-law were with them, Ms. Debnath alleged in her complaint.

As per her complaint, when she confronted all the four in a roadside eatery, she was attacked by the woman and brother-in-law while her husband was seen supporting the attackers. She was also reportedly threatened at gun point. Ms. Debnath claimed to have visual evidence of the events.

After his arrest, Mr. Bag was produced before a local court. He was booked under Sections 323, 294, 506, 379 and 34 of the IPC.