Deposition of Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik as witness adjourned

: Panaji Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Artikumari Naik on Monday adjourned to June 12 the deposition of Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik after he sought time to appear as a witness in a cheating case filed against Vinod Desai who had posed to be his staff.

Mr. Naik, who was summoned by the JMFC to appear on Monday at 10 a.m., sent a written application seeking another date as he had to remain in Delhi on Monday for work related to his Ministry.

Mr. Desai, who in 2014 claimed to be working in the office of Mr. Shripad Naik at Sao Pedro in North Goa, had promised a youth Mervin Fernandes, hailing from Merces in North Goa, a government job at the State Secretariat on payment of ₹6 lakh and had taken an advance of ₹2 lakh.

Having failed to secure the job, Mr. Fernandes demanded that the amount be refunded. After repeated reminders, on June 28, 2017, Mr. Desai issued Mr. Fernandes a cheque of ₹1 lakh. But the cheque bounced.

In September last, Mr. Fernandes lodged a complaint at the Old Goa Police Station and Mr. Desai, on being summoned, handed over another cheque . After that cheque also bounced, the Old Goa Police on September 25 registered an FIR against Mr. Desai under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

In November last, Mr. Fernandes initiated criminal proceedings for cheque bouncing against Mr. Desai before the Panaji Court.

Mr. Fernandes’ lawyer Adv. Aires Rodrigues submitted before the court that Mr. Desai, using his connection with politicians, had duped hundreds of young job-seekers of crores of rupees over the last few years.

The JMFC summoned Mr. Shripad Naik to testify and give material evidence on what he knew about the case.