Other States

Deonar home for sexual abuse survivors renovated

more-in

Dr. Hrishikesh Yashod, Commissioner, Women and Child Development, Maharashtra on Monday inaugurated the renovated Government Special Home for minor victims of sexual abuse and trafficking in Deonar.

The home, the first point of intake for minor girls who are survivors of trafficking and sexual abuse, was renovated in a joint effort by the Department of Women and Child Development and the International Justice Mission (IJM) to create a more hospitable and warm living space for girls in restorative care.

IJM is the largest anti-trafficking organisation in the world working in the area of sex trafficking and bonded labour of minors.

“The government of Maharashtra and IJM, along with other partners, are collectively aligned to the cause of building healthier social welfare institutions. This will help in creating rehabilitation centres with a healthier environment for the victims of trafficking,” said Sanjay Macwan, IJM’s Regional Vice President.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
children
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2019 1:46:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/deonar-home-for-sexual-abuse-survivors-renovated/article28130394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story