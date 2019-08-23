Other States

Dentist booked for giving instant triple talaq

more-in

Saira Bano, a resident of Mustafabad village in Muzaffarnagar area, was given instant triple talaq by her husband in April 16 after the dowry demands were not met, according to a complaint.

A case has been registered here against a dentist for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife over dowry, police said on Friday.

Saira Bano, a resident of Mustafabad village in Muzaffarnagar area, was given instant triple talaq by her husband in April 16 after the dowry demands were not met, according to a complaint.

A case was registered against Tahir Hasan under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act at the New Mandi police station on Thursday, the police said.

The couple, who got married in December 2015, are dentists and have a clinic in Deoband town of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
divorce
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 11:07:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/dentist-booked-for-giving-instant-triple-talaq/article29229698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY