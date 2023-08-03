HamberMenu
Dengue surge in Tripura continues, 158 cases confirmed

The government has deployed medical teams in all border land ports in the State to keep a vigil on travellers from Bangladesh

August 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Dengue patients are seen getting treatment in the dengue ward at Govind Ballabh Pant hospital (GB Hospital), in Agartala on Wednesday.

Dengue patients are seen getting treatment in the dengue ward at Govind Ballabh Pant hospital (GB Hospital), in Agartala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Tripura government has deployed medical teams in all border land ports as the State sees a surge in cases of dengue fever. The State Health Department on Thursday confirmed detection of 158 dengue cases in Dhanpur of Sepahijala district but refuted the claim of death of a person due to the disease.

Dengue fever cases have also been reported in some border villages in West Tripura district, but the latest Health Department bulletin did not mention any other place except Dhanpur.

A senior official at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) said 36 patients are admitted at the hospital.

The Health Department said a surge in fever cases started getting reported on July 13 and surveillance medical teams started visiting Dhanpur on July 21. It said the situation has been routinely monitored. Fogging and Temephos spraying are being continued in affected areas besides house-to-house visits by volunteers for source reduction, the department added.

After the Srimantapur border, the government has also deployed health teams at Agartala integrated check post and other land ports of the State to keep a vigil on travellers from Bangladesh, where dengue has taken an alarming shape. Those who are carrying dengue test certificates are being allowed to enter the State without any medical intervention.

