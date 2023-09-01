ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue havoc continues in Haridwar; number of patients reaches 103

September 01, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Haridwar (Uttarakhand)

While there is panic in the district due to the sudden sting of dengue, there are long queues of patients in government- and private hospitals, with the worst conditions at Kankhal, Ruhalki and Roorkee.

Following incessant rainfall that led to floods and landslides, dengue has spread massively in Haridwar, where the number of dengue patients currently stands at 103.

Isolation wards have been made in government hospitals. Haridwar CMO Dr. Manish Dutt said, “The dengue figure in the district has reached 103 and the number of ELISA positive cases is continuously increasing.” He further said, “Till the temperature does not fall in September and October, the peak of dengue will continue. In such a situation, people need to be aware.”

For the prevention of dengue, the Health Department is constantly sending teams to the affected areas, and people are being tested for ELISA, while people coming from outside are also being checked. Dengue has also been confirmed in two tourists who visited Haridwar recently. The claims of fogging in the area by the Municipal Corporation are also failing due to which dengue is continuously spreading.

