HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dengue havoc continues in Haridwar; number of patients reaches 103

While there is panic in the district due to the sudden sting of dengue, there are long queues of patients in government- and private hospitals, with the worst conditions at Kankhal, Ruhalki and Roorkee.

September 01, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Haridwar (Uttarakhand)

PTI

Following incessant rainfall that led to floods and landslides, dengue has spread massively in Haridwar, where the number of dengue patients currently stands at 103.

While there is panic in the district due to the sudden sting of dengue, there are long queues of patients in government- and private hospitals, with the worst conditions at Kankhal, Ruhalki and Roorkee.

Isolation wards have been made in government hospitals. Haridwar CMO Dr. Manish Dutt said, “The dengue figure in the district has reached 103 and the number of ELISA positive cases is continuously increasing.” He further said, “Till the temperature does not fall in September and October, the peak of dengue will continue. In such a situation, people need to be aware.”

For the prevention of dengue, the Health Department is constantly sending teams to the affected areas, and people are being tested for ELISA, while people coming from outside are also being checked. Dengue has also been confirmed in two tourists who visited Haridwar recently. The claims of fogging in the area by the Municipal Corporation are also failing due to which dengue is continuously spreading.

Related Topics

Haridwar / Uttarakhand / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.