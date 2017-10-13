Dengue death toll touches 30 in West Bengal

Urging people to watch out for vector-borne diseases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said 30 people have died of dengue in the State so far this year.

She added that 14 out of the 30 deaths have been reported in the past few months.

‘Every death recorded’

Asked whether the administration was suppressing facts, the Chief Minister said hospitals and the State Health Department have recorded every death from dengue in West Bengal.

Six of the deaths have been reported in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area and two in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

Ms. Banerjee also gave figures from other States to emphasise that the dengue outbreak in the State has not assumed alarming proportions.

Officials of the State Health Department said that among the four strains of dengue, more cases of virulent stereotypes of dengue DEN-2 (dengue strain type 2) and DEN-4 (dengue strain type 4) are in circulation this year.

“Of the dengue cases recorded this year, about 65 % are of DEN-4 and 24% DEN-2,” said B.R. Sathpathy, director of State Health Services.

‘Misleading reports’

Dr. Sathpathy also said that certain laboratories have been giving misleading reports to patients, triggering panic among the people. The Chief Minister assured that action will be take against laboratories that are misleading people with these tests.