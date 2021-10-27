Dengue cases reported in seven Manipur districts

As on October 24, there are 29 confirmed dengue cases in these districts.

Dengue cases have been reported in seven districts out of 16 in Manipur, according to health officials on Wednesday. As on October 24, there are 29 confirmed dengue cases in these districts. Earlier the outbreak was confined to areas in the some valley districts with 16 confirmed cases.

Sources fear that there are may be some other undetected cases in other distant hill and hard-to-access villages where there are very poor medical facilities with increasing complaints of long absences of doctors and paramedical staff.

The dengue cases come as an additional burden to the people and health officials since Manipur has been floundering under the outbreak of COVID-19. Though there are claims of vaccination of over half the population in the State, there are daily reports of new infections and deaths.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren who holds the Health portfolio says that the Government had intensified detection and treatment of the dengue patients. The Government also appealed to the people to observe measures to check infections.

Reports say that so far there is no official report of dengue-related death