Dengue cases on the rise in Manipur border town Moreh

22 November 2021 11:32 IST

There are over 80 confirmed cases in the border villages, say officials.

Manipur health officials are worried by the increasing dengue infection at the border town Moreh. Officials said on Monday that there were over 80 confirmed cases in the border villages. The State malaria department has rushed doctors, nurses and other paramedics to Moreh to cope with the situation. It is estimated that the actual number of dengue patients might be much higher.

Officials said that for a few days fogging was done in all the residential areas at the border. However, it was replaced by spraying of insecticides to kill the mosquitoes. The doctors and paramedics are also conducting awareness programmes among the people.

There is just one community health centre at Moreh and the skeletal staff have been attending to the dengue patients. Sources fear that there might be many more infected people in the interior villages and across the border. People of Myanmar along the border have been depending on the Moreh hospital since the available medical facilities in these neglected Myanmar villages are lacking.

