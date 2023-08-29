Dengue cases cross 600 mark in Uttarakhand, Dehradun worst affected 

August 29, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Dehradun

After nature’s havoc in Uttarakhand, dengue cases are now creating fear among the people as the state has crossed six hundred cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

According to the information received from the Health Department, Dehradun has the maximum number of four-hundred and eighteen (418) dengue patients while the toll in the entire state stands at six hundred (600).

Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts of the state are the most affected by dengue. In the aftermath of recent heavy monsoon floods that inundated parts of Uttarakhand, health officials are grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.Waterlogging in areas due to incessant rains has caused a preferable environment for Aedes mosquitoes to breed. These mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses.

