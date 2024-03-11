Demolition drive: U.P. Police pelted with stones

Residents of Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar on Sunday allegedly clashed with the police, pelting them with stones during an anti-encroachment drive in the locality, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident.
The incident took place when a team of the Lucknow Development Authority, accompanied by the police, was demolishing three illegal commerical structures along Faizabad Road.
ADVERTISEMENT
“While two structures were demolished, locals — spurred on by some rumour — started pelting the officials and the police with stones,” Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman Indramani Tripathi said. The offical said some locals claimed that the debris from the demolished structures damaged their houses.
ADVERTISEMENT