Demolition drive: U.P. Police pelted with stones

March 11, 2024 06:10 am | Updated 06:11 am IST - Lucknow

Residents of Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar on Sunday allegedly clashed with the police, pelting them with stones during an anti-encroachment drive in the locality, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place when a team of the Lucknow Development Authority, accompanied by the police, was demolishing three illegal commerical structures along Faizabad Road.

“While two structures were demolished, locals — spurred on by some rumour — started pelting the officials and the police with stones,” Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman Indramani Tripathi said. The offical said some locals claimed that the debris from the demolished structures damaged their houses.

