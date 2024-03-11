GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demolition drive: U.P. Police pelted with stones

March 11, 2024 06:10 am | Updated 06:11 am IST - Lucknow

PTI

Residents of Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar on Sunday allegedly clashed with the police, pelting them with stones during an anti-encroachment drive in the locality, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place when a team of the Lucknow Development Authority, accompanied by the police, was demolishing three illegal commerical structures along Faizabad Road.

“While two structures were demolished, locals — spurred on by some rumour — started pelting the officials and the police with stones,” Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman Indramani Tripathi said. The offical said some locals claimed that the debris from the demolished structures damaged their houses.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.