Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

August 05, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Gurugram

The demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana continued for the third day on August 5 as authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the State. Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said. “These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said.

A police official said the demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and will continue till Tiranga Chowk.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday. Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 p.m. According to police, 56 FIRs have so far been registered in the VHP procession violence case and 145 people have been arrested. An FIR was also registered against 10 people for spreading rumours on social media, they said.

Authorities bulldozed about 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas in neighbouring Nuh district, with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij indicating on Friday the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the communal clashes.

