Demolition drive halted in Haryana’s violence-hit Nuh after HC order

August 07, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The demolition drive was immediately halted in Haryana’s Nuh in adherence to Punjab and Haryana High Court order, Deputy Commissioner of Nuh Dhirender Khargata said on August 7.

Haryana authorities on Sunday razed several illegal structures in violence-hit Nuh including a hotel from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes last week, officials said earlier.

Also Read | Nuh-Mewat — old template, new battleground

As many as 162 permanent and 591 temporary structures have been demolished in the district so far.

Different teams of the administration, accompanied by the paramilitary and the police, also removed alleged encroachments in Punhana, Pinganwa, Nagina, Tauru and Ferozpur Jhirka.

Till Saturday, 147 people have been arrested and a total of 56 FIRs registered, officials said, adding eight people arrested on Friday were residents of Bharatpur and Alwar districts in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Haryana Home Minister says Nuh violence was ‘pre-planned’

A 50-member team from Gurugram police scoured the Nalhad hill on Sunday from wher e hooligans had allegedly opened fire on devotees.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh after the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)