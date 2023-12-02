HamberMenu
Democracy gets stronger with Census, including for caste, says U.P. Deputy CM

In contraposition to Mr. Maurya’s exuberance towards such a count, his party has been claiming continuously that the States cannot conduct a Census

December 02, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on December 2 said that Census taking, including a potential caste census, always plays significant role in strengthening democracy.

“In democracy, counting plays the most significant role, whether it be vote counting, the National Census or a caste census. Counting makes democracy stronger. Democracy, itself means counting,” Mr. Maurya, a leading Other Backward Classes (OBC) face of the BJP, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Many political parties in U.P., including the Opposition Samajwadi Party, the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and even BJP allies like the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and the Apna Dal (Sonelal) are demanding for a caste census exercise in U.P. The demand has been continually declined by the government in the State Assembly under the premise that the States cannot conduct a Census.

“Article 246 of the Indian Constitution provides for who gets to make laws. The right to conduct any Census rests with the Parliament of India and the State cannot conduct it instead. A law has also been made regarding this,” said U.P. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, on the floor of the State Assembly, during the recently concluded Winter Session. 

