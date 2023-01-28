ADVERTISEMENT

Demand in U.P. to confer Bharat Ratna to Kashi Ram amid debate over Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam

January 28, 2023 06:12 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - Lucknow

The award debate in the State gained momentum after the Union government declared to confer the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) to Mulayam Singh Yadav

The Hindu Bureau

Amid debate over the Padma Vibhushan to the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, a renewed demand in Uttar Pradesh emerged to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and Dalit icon Kashi Ram.

Other political parties have also demanded the Bharat Ratna to the late BSP founder.

“Manyawar Kashi Ram should be conferred with Bharat Ratna,” tweeted Arun Rajbhar, the chief national spokesperson of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

Earlier, many BSP leaders including Lok Sabha members have demanded the honour to the BSP founder.

Kashi Ram worked for the upliftment and political representation of the Dalits and apart from the BSP, founded other Dalit-centric pressure groups such as the Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti (DS-4) and the Minorities Communities Employees’ Federation (BAMCEF) in 1971. He later formed the political party, BSP, in 1984, which tested electoral success in Uttar Pradesh and formed government on four different occasions between 1995 and 2012. BSP leader and late Kashi Ram’s protege Mayawati served four times as the Chief Minister of the State.

The award debate in the State gained momentum after the Union government declared to confer the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Many leaders of his party demanded the Bharat Ratna, with some even alleged that the government made a mockery of the works and contributions of the late leader.

SP Lok Sabha member from Mainpuri and daughter-in-law of the late leader, Dimple Yadav also demanded the highest civilian honour for him. “I believe he should get the Bharat Ratna and, in fact, he should have already been conferred with such a title,” said Ms. Yadav.

SP MLC and former Minister Swami Prasad Maurya said, “By giving the Padma Vibhushan posthumously to netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Government of India made a mockery of the late leader’s work, stature and contributions to the nation. If they want to honour Netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav], he should be conferred the Bharat Ratna.”

