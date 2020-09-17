Demand for JEE Advanced exam centre in Kashmir in view of pandemic

As in previous years, the nearest centres are at Jammu and Chandigarh

Scores of parents of Kashmir valley students, who aspire to sit for the JEE Advanced examination to qualify for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), on Thursday demanded a centre in the Kashmir valley, in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“My son, who scored 92% in the JEE Mains, may not be able to sit for JEE Advanced because no centre has been set up in Kashmir this year. The examination centres are outside Kashmir. It’s not feasible to take risk due to the ongoing pandemic,” Mirza Muzaffar, a resident of Srinagar’s Peerbagh, told The Hindu.

Mr. Muzaffar’s son, Mirza Muneer, aims to secure admission in one of the IITs of the country. “Non availability of any examination centre in Kashmir means very low chances of students from Kashmir appearing this year,” Mr. Muneer added.

Khalid Khan, a resident of Pulwama, has also decided against sending his son outside the Valley. “At a time when all classes and exams are held online, allowing my son to travel more than 300 km to sit in the examination is not advisable,” Mr. Khan said.

An official in the Divisional Commissioner’s office said the centres for JEE Advanced have always been in Jammu and Chandigarh. “There is no change in centres’ location this year,” he added.

Jammu is around 300 km away from Srinagar.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra has also demanded a separate JEE (Advanced) centre for the Kashmir valley.

“No centre has been allocated to Kashmir. Many eligible candidates are not applying for the exam as it’s not possible for them to travel outside in the present scenario. We demand a separate centre in the Valley, given the circumstances,” Mr. Parra said.

The examination is scheduled for September 27.