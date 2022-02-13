Delimitation panel has appeased BJP, says Mehbooba

Peerzada Ashiq February 13, 2022 20:54 IST

It’s an exercise carried out to disempower people of J&K, she says

File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the J&K Delimitation Commission has “appeased the BJP” in the second draft released earlier this month. “The Commission has appeased the BJP. The exercise seems to be carried out to disempower the people of J&K. It is advocating something that is totally unacceptable to all. It aims to pitch one community against another in J&K,” Ms. Mufti said at a press conference in Srinagar. Referring to the August 5, 2019 measures, she said the Kashmir issue was further complicated. “The Centre will have no alternative other than to talk to Pakistan for resolution of issues, including Kashmir. The impression that the Kashmir issue is over after revocation of [provisions of] Article 370 has proved totally wrong on ground. Serious repercussions at the international level have India isolated.” She said the situation in Kashmir was worse than ever. “Be the common man or a journalist, no one feels safe. Many journalists, including Sajad Gul, Fahad Shah and others are behind the bars. Many have fled Kashmir after being named in FIRs. I urge the international bodies to raise their voices for the immediate release of journalists,” she said. On the hijab controversy, she said, “It’s a new plot and an election stunt. More things attached to Muslims will be identified in the future to create issues. India has been converted into a laboratory for experiments.”



