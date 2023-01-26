HamberMenu
Deliberately distancing non-BJP-ruled States of Punjab, Delhi from Republic Day parade: Punjab CM to Centre

CM Mann said that non-inclusion of Punjab tableau in parade revealed the anti-Punjab stance of Union government, which was unwarranted and undesirable

January 26, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann t | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of deliberately keeping the non-BJP-ruled States of Punjab and Delhi away from participating in the Republic Day parade.

“It is ironic that only the BJP-ruled States have been allowed to participate in the Republic Day parade from North India. The non-BJP ruled States, especially Punjab and Delhi have been deliberately kept out of the parade by the BJP. This type of discriminatory treatment with Punjab and Punjabis is highly condemnable and intolerable,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Mann said that the non-inclusion of the Punjab tableau in the parade revealed the anti-Punjab stance of the Union government, which was unwarranted and undesirable.

The Chief Minister said that every year, the Republic Day Parade celebrations included a spectacular ceremonious parade, which was a tribute to India, its unity in diversity, and its rich cultural heritage through various States’ tableaus.

Sceptical mindset

“The State of Punjab has also been regularly featuring in the tableau parade showcasing the critical importance of this border State with its rich history, colourful and vibrant culture, and pivotal point for defining events that shaped the history of the great nation. It is a matter of great disappointment that this year despite the presentation of ideas to the selection committee on important themes like  ‘Watan Ke Rakhwale’ — emphasising the significant role of Punjab in India’s military might and  ‘anndata’‘Nari Shakti’— through the valour of Mai Bhago ji and the revered events in the history of freedom struggle along with tales of bravery and supreme sacrifices through the Battle of Saragarhi, the tableau of Punjab had not been selected for the Republic Day Parade,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that though the country was celebrating the 75 th year of its independence, due to reasons best known to them, the Union government was sceptical of the patriots who had steered the country to freedom.

“This reflects the myopic mindset of the BJP-led government which is at the helm of the affairs in the country,” he added.

