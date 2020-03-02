Delhi violence was a planned genocide, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the violence in Delhi a “planned genocide,” which was later dubbed as riots.

“Over the past few days, the way people have been killed in Delhi, I think it’s a planned genocide and later it has been portrayed as communal riots,” said Ms. Banerjee, who was addressing a gathering of party supporters at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson blamed the BJP for the violence and said instead of seeking forgiveness the party was trying to “capture new territories”.

Ms. Banerjee also touched upon the issue of inflammatory slogans raised by BJP supporters en route to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday. She said that three persons had been arrested by Kolkata police for raising such slogans and efforts were on to identify the others.

“Those who raised slogans of goli maaro at BJP rally in the language of Delhi...the language is inflammatory, illegal and demonic. Legal action will be taken against them. Nobody will be spared,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising that this was Kolkata and not Delhi, Ms. Banerjee said that it will be the “people who will decide who is Gaddar (traitor) and who is not.”

Ms. Banerjee questioned the role of Delhi police and other agencies and how they could allow the riots to continue. Referring to Mr. Shah’s claims of the BJP forming the next government in West Bengal, she said that in all the States ruled by the BJP — Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Assam — law and order had deteriorated.

During the event, the Trinamool Congress launched a 90-day-long campaign to reach out to the masses and the party chairperson urged the party supporters to be humble and remain connected to the people.