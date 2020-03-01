Other States

Delhi violence: Further delay in conducting exams may hamper chances of admission to professional courses, says CBSE

Police personnel at a violence-affected area in north-east Delhi on Tuesday. PTI -   | Photo Credit: PTI

However, the CBSE is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for the board exams as per schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi may hamper chances of students in admission to professional courses like medical and engineering.

However, the CBSE is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for the board exams as per schedule in view of the violence in northeast Delhi.

“Further delay in conducting board examinations may hamper chances of admission in professional courses. Ready to conduct fresh exams for students who will not be able to appear as per schedule in violence-affected areas, a senior CBSE official said.

While exams were postponed by the CBSE till February 29 in view of the situation in northeast Delhi, the exams will be now conducted as per schedule from Monday.

However, schools are closed in the area till March 7.

