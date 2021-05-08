Delhi to increase vaccination centres to 300, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi

08 May 2021 23:46 IST

‘We want all the people to get vaccinated as soon as possible’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited a vaccination centre at Chirag Delhi where he said the government needed to administer 3 lakh doses daily if the entire population of the city was to be inoculated within three months.

The Delhi government, he said, was going to increase the number of vaccination centres from 100 to 300 for the same.

“We want all of Delhi to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination is a defence mechanism that can save lives. Right now, the second wave is in operation and it is being said that the possibility of a third wave looms large. Thus, it is our aim that the entire Delhi be vaccinated within 3 months,” he said.

“There are 1.5 crore people in Delhi above the age of 18. They need 3 crore vaccine doses. As of now, we have received only 40 lakh doses from the Centre... so we need an additional 2.6 crore doses,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal also said that so far arrangements had been made in 100 schools and 1 lakh vaccine doses were being administered daily. In the next few days, the Delhi government would increase the number of these sites to 300 schools and work on increasing capacity to administer 3 lakh doses per day.

He also termed “a firm possibility” of ‘one vaccine programme’ in the country.

“The Central government is offering full assistance. Whenever we needed facilities, we asked the Centre for aid and it did the best to provide help on their part. Hopefully, the Central government will assist in this too,” he said.