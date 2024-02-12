GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi, Punjab CMs visit Ram Temple

February 12, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Feb. 12, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Feb. 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and their families visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Mr. Kejriwal shared pictures on social media and described it as matter of happiness and pride.

“I had the divine darshan of Ramlala at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today with my parents and wife. Bhagwant ji and his family were also present. Together, we prayed for the progress of the country and the welfare of all humanity. May Lord Shri Ramchandra ji bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram,” wrote Mr. Kejriwal on X.

Earlier in January, Delhi CM said that he would skip the consecration ceremony and would visit the temple later with his parents, wife, and children. “I would be visiting Ayodhya with my family. My parents are very keen to visit the Ram Temple, so we will go after January 22,” said Mr. Kejriwal. 

The consecration ceremony for Lord Ram’s idol was held on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

