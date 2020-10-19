Delhi-Pune IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai

NEW DELHI

19 October 2020 20:09 IST

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune was delayed by nearly four hours after it was diverted to Mumbai due to poor weather on Monday morning.

The flight took off from Delhi at 4.30 a.m. and was about to land in Pune at 6 a.m. when it spent 40 minutes hovering over the airport and was then eventually diverted to Mumbai. “Flight 6E9283 operated from Delhi to Pune and was holding overhead Pune for around 40 minutes due to bad weather conditions,” a spokesperson for IndiGo responded to a query.

The flight landed in Pune at 10 a.m. after the weather improved, the airline added.

Advertising

Advertising