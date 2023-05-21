Delhi ordinance is a murder of mandate and insult to judiciary, says Akhilesh

May 21, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Lucknow

Describing as an insult to the judiciary the ordinance brought by the Union government in creating a ‘National Capital Civil Service Authority’, which will now make recommendations to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) in relation to matters concerning the transfer, posting and vigilance for Group A officers, with the L-G’s decision final in case of a difference of opinion, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was aware it would lose all the parliamentary seats in Delhi in the next elections.

“The BJP knows that it will be defeated in all the seats of Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections, that’s why it is already taking revenge from the public. This is murder of mandate in the name of ordinance,” Mr. Yadav said.

“The Delhi ordinance is an insult to the judiciary. This is the result of negative politics of the BJP and also of democratic-injustice,” the former U.P. Chief Minister added.

Days after the apex court had passed a judgment granting powers to the elected government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to take decisions regarding transfer and posting of officials, the Union government brought in an ordinance to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act and formed a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), which will make recommendations to the L-G on these matters. According to the ordinance, the final decision will lie with the L-G, in case he differs with the recommendations made by the NCCSA.

It is not the first time that Mr. Yadav has come out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is governing Delhi. Earlier in February, the SP president reacted sharply on the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and alleged that the action proved the BJP government had already accepted its defeat before the 2024 General Elections, which is why it was implicating Opposition political leaders in false cases. Mr. Yadav was among the few leaders who joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally in Telangana along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in January. The rally was seen as a bid by Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao to forge an non-BJP, non-Congress front in the run-up to the 2024 polls.