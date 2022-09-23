Delhi-NCR rains: Gurugram issues WFH advisory to private offices; traffic snarls across National Capital

Commuters push their vehicle down the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, on September 22. | Photo Credit: PTI

The district administration in Gurugram has ordered all private offices to work from home on September 23 amid heavy rains.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion.

The advisory stated, “In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion.” “Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies,” it read.

Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav on twitter said, “Gurugram District Administration has issued advisory for all corporate companies, private institutions to allow their employees to work from home in larger public interest,” While the rain continued, vehicular movement was smooth in Gurugram. Traffic jams were reported in some areas in the morning due to waterlogging.

The traffic police have been put on duty to manage the traffic situation.

Rains continue to lash Delhi

Rains continued to lash Delhi, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city on September 23.

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days. The weather department has predicted more rains.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded one notch above normal at 22 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, according to the The India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.

“Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra...Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” IMD’s RWFC tweeted at around 8 a.m.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, gauged 40.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 p.m. on September 22 and 8.30 a.m. on September 23. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 44 mm, 24.6 mm and 60 mm of precipitation respectively during this period.

The Delhi University area, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pusa and Mayur Vihar recorded 1 mm, 1.5 mm, 1 mm, 26.5 mm and 49.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, the weather department said.

The rains have brought much-needed respite from the sultry weather.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46% till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.