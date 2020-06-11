‘Delhi-Mumbai highway to be ready in 3 yrs’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said a 12-lane concrete highway between New Delhi and Mumbai would be constructed within three years, reducing the distance by 220 km.

“Madhya Pradesh will benefit from it. The highway worth ₹1 lakh crore is being built through forest dwellers’ and backward regions of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. This is not a just a highway, but a super way for the development for these areas,” Mr. Gadkari said during a virtual rally from Nagpur.

“From Mumbai to New Delhi, you’ll be able to travel by car in 12 hours and trucks will be able to ply in 28 hours,” he said.