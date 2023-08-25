ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick

August 25, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Jaipur

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9:40 a.m., the officials said.

PTI

A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill | representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said.

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9:40 a.m., the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US