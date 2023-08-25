Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick

August 25, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Jaipur

A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said.

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9:40 a.m., the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.