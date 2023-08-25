HamberMenu
Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9:40 a.m., the officials said.

August 25, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill | representative image

A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill | representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said.

In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9:40 a.m., the officials said.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for check up after which the flight took off for its destination, they added.

