Delhi High Court nod for special trial at AIIMS in Unnao case

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Delhi High Court liberty to decide on a plea made by the trial judge of five cases of crimes committed against the Unnao rape survivor and her family to hold special proceedings at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Probe into ‘accident’

A Bench led by Justice Deepak Gupta gave a fortnight more to the CBI to complete its probe into the ‘accident’ on July 28 in which the now 19-year-old rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her relatives killed after a truck collided with their car near Raebareli. On August 19, the court had given the CBI an extension of two weeks to complete the investigation in the road accident case.

The Delhi HC late in the evening approved recording of the woman’s statement at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. A notification issued to this effect said Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony.

The apex court said there was no pressure on Judge Sharma to complete the trial in 45 days. He could approach it if and when he felt it necessary for an extension.

On August 1, the court transferred the five cases from a CBI court in Lucknow to its counterpart in Delhi. It also ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the rape survivor ₹25 lakh as interim compensation.

Day-to-day basis

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on that day ordered that the trial in the cases be held on a day-to-day basis and be completed within 45 days. The court had even zeroed in on Mr. Sharma as the trial judge.

Four of the five cases are the rape in 2017; a false case hoisted against her father under the Arms Act by conniving police officers; the custodial death of the survivor’s father after he was arrested in an Arms case; and a second instance of gang-rape of the survivor. Though the CBI has filed charge sheets in these cases, the Lucknow court is yet to frame charges against the accused persons. The fifth case concerns the ‘accident’.

In fact, it was only later the apex court came to know that days before the ‘accident’, the woman had reached out to the CJI in a letter. But her cry for help had largely remained unnoticed in the court’s Registry for almost a fortnight.

Her letter, dated July 12, had spelt out threats to her life and her family from the accused, including BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The letter landed at the Registry on July 17 but did not reach the CJI’s table till July 30.

(With PTI inputs)