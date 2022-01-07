Other States

Delhi High Court grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged leaking of sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mr. Sharma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 1 last year.

The ED’s case stems from an Official Secrets Act case registered against Mr. Sharma by the Delhi police. Mr. Sharma is alleged to have links with a foreign intelligence officers..


